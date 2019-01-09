Terre Haute Police investigate armed robbery at Mexican restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An armed robbery has authorities in Terre Haute on high alert.

It happened around 9:00 Tuesday night.

Terre Haute Police say two suspects robbed the employees at the Ulloa's Mexican Restaurant at gunpoint.

That's on Lafayette Avenue.

Police want you to pay extra close attention to the clothing the suspects are wearing.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.