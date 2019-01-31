Terre Haute Police investigate Wednesday morning shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shooting investigation is underway in Terre Haute.
It happened early Wednesday morning near the 4300 Block of North 18th Street.
Police say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Police say the suspect in the shoot was gone before they arrived.
According to police, the victim's wound was non-life threatening.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
