Terre Haute Police investigate Wednesday morning shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shooting investigation is underway in Terre Haute.

It happened early Wednesday morning near the 4300 Block of North 18th Street.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect in the shoot was gone before they arrived.

According to police, the victim's wound was non-life threatening.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.