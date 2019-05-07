Terre Haute Police investigate Tuesday morning stabbing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Tuesday morning stabbing ended with one woman in the hospital.
It happened on Tuesday morning near 25th and Wabash in Terre Haute.
According to police, a female was stabbed by someone she knew.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not release any information on a potential suspect, saying this is an active investigation and they would release more information when the case allows.
