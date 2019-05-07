Clear

Terre Haute Police investigate Tuesday morning stabbing

A Tuesday morning stabbing ended with one woman in the hospital.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 1:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Tuesday morning stabbing ended with one woman in the hospital.

It happened on Tuesday morning near 25th and Wabash in Terre Haute.

According to police, a female was stabbed by someone she knew.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any information on a potential suspect, saying this is an active investigation and they would release more information when the case allows.

