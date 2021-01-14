Terre Haute Police have seen several cases involving auto-theft, while the vehicle was left running and unattended

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In the last 30 days, the Terre Haute Police Department has taken several reports of stolen vehicles.

Police say all of the vehicles had been left unlocked, running, and unattended.

They give a warning every year when the weather gets cold.

"If you're going to leave your car running, make sure it's locked at all times. Certainly don't leave children in the car. If you're going out to warm it up, make sure you have a spare fob or a spare key," Ryan Adamson from the Terre Haute Police Department said.

Several have been arrested in the city for stealing carts that were left running and unattended.