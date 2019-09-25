TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's Rail Safety Week across the country.
Terre Haute Police are taking part in 'Operation Clear the Track.'
LINK | TERRE HAUTE POLICE TAKE PART IN OPERATION CLEAR TRACK
On Tuesday, we showed you officers looking for violators of rail safety laws.
So far, THPD has issued five tickets as a part of this initiative.
Their goal is to bring awareness to the issue of safety around railways.
They were looking for people trespassing or speeding around crossing gates.
Related Content
- Terre Haute Police has issued five tickets so far in 'Operation Clear the Track'
- Terre Haute Police take part in Operation Clear Track
- Terre Haute Humane Society hosts clear the shelter event
- Terre Haute Quarter Midget track set to open Saturday
- New quarter midget race track opens gates in Terre Haute
- Fans pack the stands at the Terre Haute Action Track
- Sprint cars make their way to Terre Haute Action Track
- Tickets issued to drivers: winter vs. summer
- Power issues resolved at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Humane Society facing parvo issues with some cats
Scroll for more content...