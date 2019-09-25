Terre Haute Police has issued five tickets so far in 'Operation Clear the Track'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's Rail Safety Week across the country.

Terre Haute Police are taking part in 'Operation Clear the Track.'

On Tuesday, we showed you officers looking for violators of rail safety laws.

So far, THPD has issued five tickets as a part of this initiative.

Their goal is to bring awareness to the issue of safety around railways.

They were looking for people trespassing or speeding around crossing gates.