TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's nearly moving day for the Terre Haute Police Department.

On Thursday, our crews were there as workers painted lines on the parking lot and carried in furniture.

Police told us the only things moving from their old building would be evidence and weapons and other gear like that. The department will receive all new furniture and office supplies.

The move-in date for the new building, located on 7th Street, is set for October 18.