Terre Haute Police called to situation near 20th and Crawford

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police were called to an incident in Terre Haute on Wednesday evening

It happened after 8:00 P.M. near 20th and Crawford.

Terre Haute Police tell News 10 a man was inside an apartment threatening to commit suicide.

They say the man then threatened to harm himself and officers around.

That's when Terre Haute's Special Response Team was called. The suspect was taken out of the house without incident.

That suspect was transported to a local hospital for a mental well-being check.