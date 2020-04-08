TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are working a stabbing case where one has resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday morning officers were called to the 2700 block of North 12th street.
Police say someone was holding another person against his will at gunpoint.
Police say when the suspect put the gun down for a moment, the victim grabbed a knife and cut the suspect in the neck area.
The suspect is still in the hospital receiving treatment.
Police will release his name once he's released from the hospital
Related Content
- Terre Haute Police are working a stabbing case on N 12th
- Police respond to stabbing in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Police investigate Tuesday morning stabbing
- Police investigate stabbing at Terre Haute motel
- Terre Haute man pleads guilty in stabbing case
- Terre Haute Police investigate shots fired case
- Police investigate early morning stabbing in Terre Haute
- Police investigate reported stabbing in West Terre Haute
- Police continue the search for West Terre Haute stabbing suspect
- Crews start work on Terre Haute roads
Scroll for more content...