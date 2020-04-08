Terre Haute Police are working a stabbing case on N 12th

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police are working a stabbing case where one has resulted in an arrest.

Tuesday morning officers were called to the 2700 block of North 12th street.

Police say someone was holding another person against his will at gunpoint.

Police say when the suspect put the gun down for a moment, the victim grabbed a knife and cut the suspect in the neck area.

The suspect is still in the hospital receiving treatment.

Police will release his name once he's released from the hospital