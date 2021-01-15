Terre Haute Police Officer Serves 6 Day Suspension

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A Terre Haute Police Officer has served 6 days suspension without pay because of a social media post.

News 10 has obtained documentation from the City of Terre Haute that it detailed the suspension of Brad Newman.

It mentioned a complaint that Newman had made a post that was racist and promoted genocide.

It went on to say that Newman said the intent of his post did not come out correctly and he was wrong. He went on to say he holds no bias against any race nor nationality.

Police leaders say the post violated the city's social media policy and code of ethics.

They suspended him for 6 days earlier this month without pay.

The last day was Wednesday of this week. He will also undergo social media training.