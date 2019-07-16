Terre Haute Police K9 tracks burglary suspect for nearly two miles, leading to his arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute Police K9 tracked a burglary suspect for around two miles, leading to his arrest.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30.

Police said they received a call about a possible burglary in the Woodridge and Wyndham neighborhoods.

Police learned the homeowner walked into their garage and found the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Stephen Wiggins, going through their car.

Wiggins allegedly fled the scene.

Over next three-hours, dispatchers received calls about every 15-minutes from other people saying someone was in their yard or looking through their vehicles.

Police found Wiggins around 4:30 after he allegedly was spotted running through yards and jumping fences.

Police say K9, Pelkas tracked and ultimately helped apprehend Wiggins.

Wiggins was arrested and charged with theft, trespassing, and resisting law enforcement.

He also had an outstanding warrant for resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.