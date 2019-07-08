Clear

Terre Haute Police K9 Pitts set to receive new protective vest

A Terre Haute Police Department K9 is set to receive body armor thanks to a donation.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 1:10 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute Police Department K9 is set to receive body armor thanks to a donation.

Pitts, the newest K9 with the THPD is will get a bullet and stab protective vest.

LINK | K-9 PITTS INTRODUCED TO PUBLIC, FAMILY OF FALLEN OFFICER

It is thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. with help from NaturVet.

Each vest would cost the department between $1,700 and $2,300.

The new vest is expected to arrive in eight to 10 weeks.

