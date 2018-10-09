Terre Haute Police Department's building gets the clean-up treatment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department headquarters now looks a little cleaner.

Derek Davis spent the morning power washing the station building near 13th and Wabash.

Davis owns Hydroclean Exteriors.

He told us he drives by the police department a few times a week, and while passing the building, he noticed dirt had built up on the walls.

Davis told us a few of the officers thanks him for his work.