Terre Haute Police Department's building gets the clean-up treatment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department headquarters now looks a little cleaner.
Derek Davis spent the morning power washing the station building near 13th and Wabash.
Davis owns Hydroclean Exteriors.
He told us he drives by the police department a few times a week, and while passing the building, he noticed dirt had built up on the walls.
Davis told us a few of the officers thanks him for his work.
