Terre Haute Police Department wins annual Brown versus Blue' basketball game

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a competition for bragging rights between the 'brown and blue.'

The Terre Haute Police Department and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office went head to head on the basketball court Tuesday night.

Chances and Services for Youth hosts the event every year.

It helps pay for programs for the organization

Last year, the sheriff's office took home the win by one point...this year, the Terre Haute Police Department won.

Both teams say it's just a friendly competition.