Terre Haute Police Department training with new body cameras

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's been years in the making, but finally the Terre Haute Police Department is getting some upgrades to its equipment and uniforms.

Terre Haute Police Officers are getting body cameras for the first time, and brand new dashboard cameras for their patrol cars.

The body cameras are something they've been working on getting for years, but finally this year they found the budget for them.

The cameras feature real-time communication, holster sensors, activate if an officer is running, and can send alerts if an officer needs help.

Local leaders said they're excited about this upgrade. They said it's a safety measure not only for the officers but for the community as well.

"It protects them it captures things we normally wouldn't see we can go back in and see it," Michale Freeman, with Body Worn Camera system said.

"Excited about that I think it's going to be great for everybody," Duke Bennett, Mayor of Terre Haute said.

Right now training and installation for those cameras are happening. Mayor Bennett said they intend to have them up and running right after Thanksgiving

Meanwhile, at the Terre Haute City Council meeting Thursday night, many other appropriations for THPD were approved.

Earlier this year, the department auctioned off some of their old patrol cars. Thursday, they approved the more than $44,000 from that to help buy a new inmate transport van among other items.

They also talked about the next steps for the police department moving into its new building. The next step is approving bonds for the sale.

Which is something the economic development commission needs to approve first before it can come back to the city council.