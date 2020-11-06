Terre Haute Police Department to receive cameras for marked police cars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department will receive new cameras for their vehicles.

Marked police cruisers will have a camera facing out of the windshield. There will be another camera facing the backseat of the car.

The cameras started being put in the cars on Monday.

The department says this will be a great addition for both them and the community.

"It's transparency for everybody involved. It's like an insurance policy. It's always there, we can see what's going on. And if there is a problem, then we need to address it. If our officers did a good job, we need to address that too," Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson said.

The department is also getting body cameras. They have been training with those as well.