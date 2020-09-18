Terre Haute Police Department takes part in de-escalation training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department says officers are better prepared to de-escalate tense situations.

Officers went through training with Blue Shield Tactical Systems this week. It helps by forcing them to talk through uncomfortable situations.

Blue Shield says they want to train officers to be more efficient. They told us this kind of training can be vital.

"It's important in law enforcement today to train officers, to force them to speak and think about what is a different way I can approach the situation," Jason Taylor, from Blue Shield Tactical Systems said.

They said they've completed all of Terre Haute's training.