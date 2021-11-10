Terre Haute Police Department takes ownership of five new Dodge Charges following shipping and shortage delay

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New police cars are starting to arrive on the lot at the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters.

Right now, the police department has taken ownership of five black Dodge Chargers. They originally ordered 13.

Chief Shawn Keen says the department placed the order in October of last year, but the order was delayed because of shortages and shipping challenges.

The police department pays a state bid price for their vehicles, which is the lowest price to buy them. The department is on a scheduled five-year plan.

The cars will be wrapped with police logos soon.

Earlier this week, the Board of Public Works and Safety approved the purchase of 18 more new vehicles. Those orders are expected to be placed soon.