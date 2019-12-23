Terre Haute Police Department set to start accepting applications

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is looking for new faces to join the department.
We talked with Kyle Lex. He's been with the department for a little over a year.
He told us he went to school in Terre Haute and had two internships with the THPD. That's when he said he realized it's a great place to work with great people and decided to stay.
"Being here and giving back to the people I serve and protect is a great thing," Lex said.
If you're looking for a job as a police officer - they will start accepting applications from February 1 through April 10.
