Terre Haute Police Department set to start accepting applications

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is looking for new faces to join the department.

We talked with Kyle Lex. He's been with the department for a little over a year.

He told us he went to school in Terre Haute and had two internships with the THPD. That's when he said he realized it's a great place to work with great people and decided to stay.

"Being here and giving back to the people I serve and protect is a great thing," Lex said.

If you're looking for a job as a police officer - they will start accepting applications from February 1 through April 10.