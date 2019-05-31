Terre Haute Police Department set to roll out brand new, newly designed squad cars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you live in Terre Haute, you will see some new patrol cars on the streets.

The Terre Haute Police Department received new cars.

Chief Shawn Keen told us they will be rolling out 12 marked cars and five unmarked vehicles.

He said they have secured a five-year financing plan.

Keen told us this will help lower maintenance costs and keep officers safe on the job.

"Effectively, what we want to do is have a fleet program in place, to where we are replacing those cars when they should be replaced...versus running a marked squad car 12,13 years. It becomes dangerous when you do that," Keen said.

Keen said the department also voted on a slightly new look for the patrol cars.

He said they have had the same design for about 18-years.

A timeline for the new cars to be placed into the rotation has not been released.