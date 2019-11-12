Clear
Terre Haute Police Department set to appear on 'Live PD' this weekend

In a tweet, the Terre Haute Police Department announced it is set to appear on 'Live PD' this weekend.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 12:15 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:37 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has announced it will make its debut on 'Live PD' this weekend. 

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Public Information Officer, Ryan Adamson, asked who will be watching THPD on 'Live PD' Friday and Saturday, and that the department is "coming your way."

Earlier this year, News 10 broke the news when THPD hinted at a contract with the show, which airs on A&E. In mid-October, the city finalized the agreement with Big Fish Entertainment, the company that produces the show. 

Between three and five Terre Haute police officers will volunteer to have their 3 P.M. to 11 P.M. shift recorded. The contract with the production company is one year, and can be renewed.

'Live PD' also tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon, revealing three other law enforcement agencies which will be joining Terre Haute. There are now 12 total departments the show features.

'Live PD' airs on A&E at 9:00pm, ET on Fridays and Saturdays.

Officials say the company offers some money to the city depending on the amount of air-time. There is no cost to taxpayers.

