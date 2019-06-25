Terre Haute Police Department rolls out 17 new squad cars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is now sporting new vehicles.

The department has 17 new squad cars, both marked and unmarked.

The new cars are equipped to handle the wear and tear of the duties.

Officers say the new cars are to replace others that were getting too old.

They say it has been about seven years since they were last replaced.

"With our plan in place, that we have a specific rollover period. What that's going to be, we aren't sure until we get a few years into it. Our hope is that they last six years, give or take, once we get out there we'll reevaluate that," Sgt. Steve Lockard said.

The department said they are still working to get the decals put on a few cars, and a few are still shipping in.