TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is looking for you to join its team.

The department tells News 10 applications will be open on the first of the year.

Officials say they are looking to hire new officers for the area.

Dates and times for testing will be announced soon.

Those interested will take part in both written and physical tests, interviews, and a background check.

Applicants will have until January 31st to apply for the position.