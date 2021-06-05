Terre Haute Police Department holds its 29th and 30 awards banquet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday night marked the 29th and 30th annual Terre Haute Police Department Officers Recognition and Commendation Dinner.

It was held at The Main Event in Terre Haute.

Two years were recognized during Friday night's event since the awards dinner had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic.

News Director and First @ Five anchor Susan Dinkel served as one of the night's emcees. She helped with the award presentations.

Police Chief Shawn Keen says recognizing officers for keeping the community safe is important.

Several officers in the department received recognition.

The Mike Dinkel Memorial Award was presented to Zeliha Caputo, the owner of Zeliha's Barber Shop on Wabash Avenue.

Police Chief Shawn Keen presented two Officer of the Year awards.

The 2019 Officer of the Year was Detective Brian Bourbeau.

The 2020 Officer of the Year was presented to Justin Gant. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett also presented Gant with the Medal of Honor.

Three more officers received Combat Cross awards. They were Lt. Marc Phillips, Sgt. Adam Loudermilk, and Officer Daniel Johnson.