Terre Haute Police Department hints at 'Live PD' agreement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has hinted at an agreement with the television show 'Live PD.'

On social media Friday morning, the department's Public Information Officer, Ryan Adamson, tweeted there was some 'lively' news to release next week, and mentioned the Twitter handle for fans of 'Live PD.'

We will have some pretty “lively” news to release next week. @LivePdFans ������������#standbyfornews — Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) October 11, 2019

An agreement between the City of Terre Haute and an entertainment company, Big Fish, is on the agenda for Tuesday's Board of Public Works meeting. Big Fish produces ‘Live PD.’

The show airs on the television network A&E, giving viewers a live look inside urban and rural police forces in the United States. An in-studio host and an analyst guide viewers through what's happening.

News 10 will attend Tuesday's meeting and share any updates at that time.