Terre Haute Police Department Merit Commission Speaks With the Public

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department Merit Commission held their March meeting Wednesday, which was open to the public.

Many Terre Haute residents showed up to the meeting ready to ask questions.

The majority of the questions that were asked centered around the Merit Commission the effect they were able to have on the Police Department.

Mark Hassler is the attorney, he said it is not the commission's job to micromanage the department.

"I think that's a false characterization of what the public is suggesting they do," said Emma Crossen, one of the residents that came to the meeting.

Residents were calling for the commission to get involved in the disciplinary actions that were taken against Sergeant Brad Newman.

Newman was suspended for six days in January after posts on his Facebook called for the United States to bomb China.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says he understands that people are frustrated; however, he asks that people understand there are certain steps that have to be followed.

"When I hear people talk about contacting these Merit Commissioners and telling them to direct a verdict before the hearing, that's what frustrates me," said Chief Keen.