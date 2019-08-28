Terre Haute Police Depart sets fundraiser for CODA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is set to hold a fundraiser to benefit CODA.

This comes after CODA said they needed $150,000 by September 14, or they would have to end residential services.

Terre Haute Police will host the fundraiser on Friday, September 6 at their department on Wabash Avenue.

For $5 you will be able to grab two slices of Papa John's Pizza, chips, and a drink.

There will also be a bake sale.

The event happens from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.