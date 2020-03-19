Terre Haute Parks Dept. gives away free Easter eggs after canceling hunt for COVID-19 safety

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 concerns canceled Terre Haute's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, but thanks to the local parks department, families can still enjoy the fun from their own home.

After canceling the hunt, parks leaders had about 15,000 eggs left over.

Instead of throwing them away, they're handing them out to local kids.

Families can stop by the Torner Center to pick up 25 candy-filled eggs to take home.

"The Easter Egg Hunt is a big event for us," said Recreation Director Ashley Tyler, "but you know, we're willing to do whatever it takes to keep everybody healthy and safe, and still try to have fun at the same time."

Parks staff will hand out eggs on Friday at the Torner Center.

You can stop by from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.