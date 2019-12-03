Terre Haute Parks Department released (free) 2020 calendars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have your own little piece of the Terre Haute parks at home or work.

The department's 2020 calendar is out now. It features scenic pictures and snapshots from events.

The calendars include information about city meetings and community happenings.

The calendars are free. There are several locations where you can find them.

They are the park office in Fairbanks Park, Torner Center in Deming Park, the Nature Center and Native American Museum in Dobbs Park, and the Vigo County Public Library.