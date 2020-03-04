Terre Haute North's principal joins WTHI for the day - here's what he thought

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 welcomed a special guest to our studio on Wednesday.
Terre Haute North's Principal Steve Joseph became part of our team. He joined us for our editorial meetings and even helped with some interviews out in the field.
Earlier this year, News 10's Susan Dinkel took over his job as principal for a day at North - so they thought it would be fun to switch.
"Wow, there's a lot of stuff going on simultaneously. It's not like you finish one thing and move on - it's all happening at the same time and just to see the coordination, it's pretty impressive," Joseph told us.
