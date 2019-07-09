Terre Haute North welcomes new principal

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North Vigo High School has new leadership.

The high school has officially welcomed new principal Steve Joseph to the roster.

He has worked in the Vigo County School Corporation for many years.

He previously worked at Terre Haute South, for 25 years, and Woodrow Wilson for two years.

Joseph told us there are some things he wants to change, but he's excited for what's ahead.

"I'm excited to work with this crew...with this staff. I hear some great things from them. I'm not afraid to try some new things, thinking outside the box and just mixing things up. I'm always up for a challenge and I think this will be a great opportunity," Joseph said.

He is replacing Robin Smith, who is now the principal of Booker T. Washington High School.