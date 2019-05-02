Terre Haute North students create cigarette butt receptacles to help clean up 12-Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Improvements to a local area are on the way thanks to some Vigo County high schoolers.
We've told you about plans to beautify the 12-Points neighborhood.
Mr. Elder's class at Terre Haute North Vigo High School decided to help in their own way.
Students created cigarette butt receptacles.
They are meant to help get rid of cigarette waste.
The devices were donated to the 12-Points Revitalization Project on Thursday morning.
