Clear

Terre Haute North students create cigarette butt receptacles to help clean up 12-Points area

Improvements to a local area are on the way thanks to some Vigo County high schoolers.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 2:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Improvements to a local area are on the way thanks to some Vigo County high schoolers.

We've told you about plans to beautify the 12-Points neighborhood.

Mr. Elder's class at Terre Haute North Vigo High School decided to help in their own way.

Students created cigarette butt receptacles.

They are meant to help get rid of cigarette waste.

The devices were donated to the 12-Points Revitalization Project on Thursday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Hands-on teaching at Richland County Middle School

Image

More showers and storms. High: 74°

Image

Sam Steimel

Image

Northview baseball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute restaurant donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club

Image

Terre Haute based company celebrates 80th anniversary

Image

Rose Show puts projects on display

Image

Commissioners approve new jail location, now what?

Image

Hey Kevin in a hotdog suit

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says