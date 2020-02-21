Terre Haute North students' 'Promposal' inspired by the Pixar movie Up goes viral with over 4 million views

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 'Promposal' involving a pair of local students has gone viral.
That's after BuzzFeed posted a TikTok video of the special moment. So far, the video has over 1.2 million likes.
In the video is Georgia Carlson and her best friend Avery Finn.
They both go to Terre Haute North.
If you watch the video, you can see that Avery got some inspiration from the movie "Up." He dressed like the character, Russell and recited the wilderness song.
"Actually, I was a little nervous when I did it. I pulled up to her house, I had to calm myself down before I went up there, Avery told us.
"Yeah, I was definitely impressed," Georiga said. "I think my mom had more fun with it than I did."
@tearsonmyfannypack
i got asked to prom today �� #editing101 #SnickersFixTheWorld #prom #prompsal #fyp #disney #up
