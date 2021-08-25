Terre Haute North steps up to help with blood shortage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North High School wants to help with the current blood shortage.

The school took action to team up with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana to host a blood drive.

It will happen before this Friday before the school's home football game.

Donations will happen between 3 pm to 7 pm. You are encouraged to make an appointment at this link before you stop by.

Versiti will have their equipment set up in the parking lot near the football field.

It's important to remember that you have to wait two days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine before donating blood.