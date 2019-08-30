Clear

Terre Haute North honored for its great sportsmanship

The Indiana High School Athletic Association gave the school a sportsmanship award.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North High School received a special honor.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association gave the school a sportsmanship award.

North was one of only 17 high schools in the state to receive the award.

It is based on the 2018-2019 season.

Officials take several factors into account when handing out this award.

They include the number of students and staff who attend events and the number of fans, student-athletes, and staff kicked out of games.

Athletic Director Kris Painte says they are excited about the news.

Terre Haute received a score of 110, which falls int the 'Excellent range.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Bicknell man arrested for climbing through a woman's bedroom window, raping her

Image

One person shot in a reported armed robbery attempt at Burger King on Wabash Avenue

Image

Hey Kevin 8-30

Image

Make a difference: One bag of trash at a time

Image

Pioneer City Rodeo Kicks Off in Palestine

Image

Terre Haute North honored for its great sportsmanship

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down