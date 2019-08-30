Terre Haute North honored for its great sportsmanship

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North High School received a special honor.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association gave the school a sportsmanship award.

North was one of only 17 high schools in the state to receive the award.

It is based on the 2018-2019 season.

Officials take several factors into account when handing out this award.

They include the number of students and staff who attend events and the number of fans, student-athletes, and staff kicked out of games.

Athletic Director Kris Painte says they are excited about the news.

Terre Haute received a score of 110, which falls int the 'Excellent range.'