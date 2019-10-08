Terre Haute North graduates honored for service and leadership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Members of the community are being honored for service and leadership.
Monday night was the annual Polaris Award Banquet. It recognizes outstanding graduates of Terre Haute North Vigo High School. The award started in honor of a former principal.
This year three people received the award. Susan Eisman, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel J. Lindley, and our very own Rondrell Moore were honored.
Organizers say this event is important for students at Terre Haute North.
The awards are given out every year.
If you are a Terre Haute North alumnus, you are encouraged to nominate someone. Click here to learn more.
