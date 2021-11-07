Terre Haute North Women's Patriots with the big win in season opener

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North Women's Basketball is off to a strong start after a big win in season opener.

On Saturday, the Terre Haute North Lady Patriots traveled to Evansville Central, and from the start, they were ready to show off their skills.

Right after tipoff where star Zoe Stewart is surrounded, looking for some help as she passes it to Preslee Michael and over to Jetta Harmon before giving it back to Stewart with the strong three-pointer to start the game.

Later in the first quarter Stewart is back and ready to score as she throws up another two points for the Patriots.

The first half is still and the Patriot teamwork is on fire. AJ Campbell is next to bring up that score as she is wide open for this easy bucket.

The Patriots continue to dominate going into the second half.

Payton Strange takes it straight to the basket as she tosses it up for another two points!

And the patriots bring home the big win at Saturday's season opener with a final score of 57-40 over Evansville Central.

The Lady Patriots will be back for their first home game of the season next Friday against Avon.