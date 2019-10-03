Terre Haute North Marching Band gets ready for big competition with March-a-Thon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute North Marching Band is preparing for a big competition.
March-a-Thon is happening this Saturday.
We caught up with the band on Thursday night at their practice.
They are working on their last piece of music and choreography for their state competition.
That's in a couple of weeks.
Band leaders say Saturday's event is a great chance to see what the band is working on.
"It gives them a chance to come in at no cost...and for our students to show them what they are going to support. This is what we've been doing all year and your support and help with us is not unappreciated," band director John Williams said.
The band will be marching and practicing from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be a preview of their state performance is at 7:00 p.m.
