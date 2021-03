TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Terre Haute North Vigo High School went into lockout mode Tuesday afternoon.

This was after school officials became aware of a threat.

Vigo County School Corporation told News 10 that their response team and the Terre Haute Police Department went into action.

The threat at North Vigo High School was found to not be credible.

The lockout was lifted around 2:45 PM.

School dismissal will go forward as normal.