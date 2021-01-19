Terre Haute Native looks to give back to his hometown and bring jobs to the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute native is coming back to his hometown with the hope of bringing jobs to our community.

A.J. Patton grew up in Terre Haute right behind Union Hospital. A Terre Haute North and Indiana State alumnus, he went on to create 548 Capital. The name stems from the number of his housing development unit that he grew up in here in Terre Haute. He now hopes to bring his successful business and mission to his hometown that he says gave him so much.

After graduating from ISU, Patton founded 548 Capital in Chicago, Illinois. The company builds solar powered affordable housing. It looks to lower utility costs for low-income families in the Windy City. Patton says they’ve created hundreds of jobs, and he wants to bring its success to Terre Haute.

“My goal here is to bring that job training program to Terre Haute,” Patton said, “We want to skill a new workforce, and then tie that to projects both with the city, universities here, the School Corporation, and meet with all the different officials to see if there’s a true interest in job creation that’s tied to sustainable energy.”

Patton recently had a meeting with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, presidents of local universities, the Small Business Administration, and other local leaders in Terre Haute. He says he wants to see if there’s a real appetite for job creation here—a place that means so much to him.

“This is home,” Patton passionately said, “It means something to go create a coup hundred jobs somewhere else, but Terre Haute is my roots. We live here. We pray here. My alma mater is here.”

Patton says his goal is to bring jobs to Terre Haute and build sustainable living for all communities. He says this is just one of many steps to come to start mapping out the process of job creation that’s tied to sustainable energy.

“It’s about bringing jobs to Terre Haute,” Patton explained, “That’s the number one thing. That’s our hope in a partnership that we find more ways to bring creative jobs here. That’s the best thing to rebuild a community is for it to rebuild itself.”

Patton says bringing his mission from Chicago to Terre Haute is what giving back is all about. Patton’s roots are in Terre Haute, and that’s why bringing this successful endeavor to his hometown means everything to him.

“It means a ton to come here, and if we can create 20 to 25 jobs, it means a lot,” Patton concluded, “It’s a legacy builder. I’m at the stage of my career where I care about my legacy now, and my legacy is tied to Terre Haute.”

Patton says this is the beginning of what he hopes to be a fruitful partnership. You can find more information about his mission at 548capital.com.