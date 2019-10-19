Clear

Terre Haute NAACP celebrates accomplishments and looks toward the future at annual banquet

The annual Freedom Fund Banquet was held Saturday evening. The event offers an opportunity to thank those who have helped the NAACP in it's mission and recap what was done in the past year.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 7:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP are celebrating their accomplishments, while also planning for the future.

"Be one. Bring one teach one, so we try to teach as many people as possible so they become leaders and they become warriors for the cause," said Sylvester Edwards, President of the Greater NAACP Terre Haute branch.

Melvin Burks was the keynote speaker.

He is the CEO of the Hamilton Center.

It offers various health services.

