Terre Haute Museums Ready to Opening Week of June 15

Terre Haute’s five museums are all planning to reopen, with four scheduled to open the week of June 15 following the Governor’s timeline for Indiana.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 4:04 PM
Posted By: Press Release

The Swope Art Museum and the Vigo County Historical Museum will open on Tuesday, June 16. CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center and the Terre Haute Children’s Museum will open on Thursday, June 18. The Eugene V. Debs Museum will remain closed for renovations with plans for an autumn reopening.

Directors of the five museums have been working together on cooperative procedures to provide a safe environment for visitors and staff. All are following safety guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, though each museum has adopted rules consistent with the differing circumstances each encounter.

All five museums are committed to SAFE (Safe and Fun Environment) with measures to insure an inviting and healthy atmosphere. Since all local museums operate with limited staff and volunteers, continued operation of the museums depends on visitors and staff adhering to social distancing and other measures, including daily screening of employees and continuous cleaning schedules. Most are opening with reduced schedules and either limitations or elimination of some programming for the time being.

Here is a summary of each museum’s policies:

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center
1532 S. 3rd Street
812-645-1994

CANDLES will reopen on Thursday, June 18 with a Thursday to Saturday schedule. Hours: 10 am to 4 pm. Masks will be required for all visitors and staff. A fall virtual speakers series is planned. For more information: https://candlesholocaustmuseum.org.

“After 13 long weeks, CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center is finalizing our plans to reopen to the public. Due to the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, we have spent time considering the safety of both the visitors and the staff and will continue to modify our safety plan as necessary. We look forward to our visitors returning to the museum and sharing our mission and Eva's life lessons with you.,” Leah Simpson, executive director, said.

Eugene V. Debs Museum
451 N. 8th Street.
812-232-2163

The Debs Museum will reopen in the fall with dates and hours to be announced after renovations are completed. Upon reopening, small group tours will be offered by appointment only and masks will be required for staff and guests. For more information: debsfoundation.org.

“Eugene V. Debs exemplified hope and solidarity in the face of adversity—qualities that we can all draw upon during difficult times. While the museum remains closed this summer for much-needed improvements, check out our virtual programs including Debs Day on June 20th. As this pandemic highlights existing social and economic disparities, Debs’s legacy of peace, justice, and equality remains as relevant as ever,” Allison Duerk, museum director, said.

Swope Art Museum
25 S. 7th Street
812-238-1676

The Swope will reopen on Tuesday, June 16 with a Tuesday to Sunday schedule. Hours: Noon-5 pm. The museum is closed Monday. Masks will be required for all visitors and staff. While no programs, talks or tours are scheduled in the museum until further notice, the Summer Art Studio for children is planned in cooperation with Vigo County Parks and Recreation in July. The Swope will reopen with a traveling exhibition: C. Curry Bohm: Brown County and Beyond, presented by Jerry Penman Mitchell in memory of her late husband David Carroll Mitchell. For more information: www.swope.org.

“The Swope has always been a secure and quiet sanctuary, more needed now than ever in these troubled times. Our staff is ready to welcome visitors again to see our marvelous art collection starting off with great examples of the Brown county school,” Fred J. Nation, executive director, said.

Terre Haute Children’s Museum
727 Wabash Avenue
812-235-5548

The Terre Haute Children’s Museum will reopen on Thursday, June 18 with a Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 pm and Sunday from noon to 5 pm schedule. Masks are encouraged but not required and social distancing is encouraged. Programming will be continued with some changes including the addition of Everyday Science Club, a virtual experience, and Museum in the Park, a summer program that focuses on science in the sun (and local parks). For more information: thchildrensmuseum.com.

"We are beyond thrilled to be opening our doors once again to the children and families of the Wabash Valley. We've spent lots of time during our closure designing new programs and dreaming up creative ways for kids to play safely at the Museum. I'm looking forward to hearing laughter and seeing families interact once again within our walls," Susan Turner, executive director, said.

Vigo County Historical Museum
929 Wabash Avenue
812-235-9717

The Vigo Historical Museum will reopen on Tuesday, June 16 with regular hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 am-5 pm; Sunday Noon-5 pm. The museum is closed on Mondays. Masks will be required for all visitors and staff and social distancing is encouraged. No events or programs will be scheduled at this time. For more information: vchsmuseum.org.

"The new Historical Museum was only open for four months before the stay-at-home orders and we know there are so many people in our community who have been waiting to visit. We're excited about reopening - it almost feels like a grand opening all over again!" Susan Tingley, executive director, said.

Terre Haute
