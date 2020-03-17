Terre Haute Meals on Wheels asking for your help after seeing an uptick in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Meals on Wheels is receiving hundreds of calls a day.

That's as the elderly and people living with disabilities are not getting out much due to COVID-19 concerns.

Staff told us they are serving a record number of people.

Volunteers deliver two meals each day throughout the week.

The service is available for around $5 a day.

The organization is asking for your help to support those in need.

"We already have people who are saying, 'I have no food and no way to get anything. And no money to pay you.' So it is very hard to answer the phone and have to say no to those people. So we are looking for options of how we can," Executive Director Rita Kaperak said.

If you can help or to learn more, click here.