Terre Haute Meals on Wheels Program set to hold fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Meals on Wheels Program helps keep seniors independent and living in their homes.

Bringing them nutritious meals Monday through Friday - and checking on them to make sure they are okay.

The 3rd Annual Share a Meal Fundraiser is set for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, we caught up with people as they prepared things for a silent auction.

If you buy a lunch or a dinner ticket, you will receive a hot meal...and then another meal is donated to seniors through Meals on Wheels.

"It's very important. Um about at least 60 to 70 percent of our recipients would have to move into a nursing home or facility if they didn't have somebody bringing them food. They don't have any other way to have meals," Rita Kaperak, the Executive Director of Meals on Wheels said.

The fundraiser happens on Wednesday at the Wabash Activity Center in Terre Haute.

It takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Dinner is at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A drive-through and delivery service is also available.

Tickets are $12. You'll get a chicken and noodle dinner with mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll, and a drink.

100 percent of the proceeds stay in Vigo County.