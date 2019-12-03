Clear

Terre Haute Meals on Wheels Program set to hold fundraiser

The Terre Haute Meals on Wheels Program helps keep seniors independent and living in their homes.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Meals on Wheels Program helps keep seniors independent and living in their homes.

Bringing them nutritious meals Monday through Friday - and checking on them to make sure they are okay.

The 3rd Annual Share a Meal Fundraiser is set for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, we caught up with people as they prepared things for a silent auction.

If you buy a lunch or a dinner ticket, you will receive a hot meal...and then another meal is donated to seniors through Meals on Wheels.

"It's very important. Um about at least 60 to 70 percent of our recipients would have to move into a nursing home or facility if they didn't have somebody bringing them food. They don't have any other way to have meals," Rita Kaperak, the Executive Director of Meals on Wheels said.

The fundraiser happens on Wednesday at the Wabash Activity Center in Terre Haute.

It takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Dinner is at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A drive-through and delivery service is also available.

Tickets are $12. You'll get a chicken and noodle dinner with mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll, and a drink.

100 percent of the proceeds stay in Vigo County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
A Sunny Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First Financial Classic

Image

South Vermillion basketball

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

Marshall basketball

Image

ISU Men

Image

Noon Optimist Club holds annual Clothe a Child auction

Image

Terre Haute Meals on Wheels Program set to hold fundraiser

Image

Spectacle Entertainment is only operator to apply for gaming license in Vigo County

Image

Students clear to return to West Vigo Elementary classrooms after last month's evacuation

Image

Local real estate company set to kick-off its Relentless Campaign

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans