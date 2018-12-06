Clear

Terre Haute McDonald's locations donate 20 percent of Thursday night sales to Backpack Program

The Backpack program provides food for Vigo County students in need and one local restaurant is doing its part to help with that mission.

Dec. 6, 2018
WTHI

News 10 stopped by the Mcdonald's on Wabash in Terre Haute.

The location, in addition to four others, is under new ownership.

We spoke with the new owners.

They say they're hoping to connect with the Vigo County community.

That's why they hosted a fundraiser.

20 percent of all dinner sales on Thursday evening will go back to the backpack program.

Organizers say just a small gesture of help can make a big difference to students.

they are also working to support Catholic Charities.

You will be able to drop off non-perishable food items at the five Terre Haute McDonald's locations.

