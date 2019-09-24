Clear

Terre Haute Mayoral Forum October 2nd

Brought to you by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and will be broadcast live on myFOX10 and WTHITV.com

Join us on October 2nd at the Indiana Theatre for a Mayoral Forum open to the public.

Doors open at 6 pm

Forum begins at 6:30 pm

If you have a question or topic you would like to submit, please use the form on this page.

