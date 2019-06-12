Terre Haute Mayor weighs in on multitude of ongoing projects and recent taxes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett hopes the community realizes while there are several projects underway in Terre Haute and Vigo County, a new effort needs support.

Problems at the Vigo County School Corporation and talks of a referendum have many people wondering how this will impact them financially. They include a new Vigo County Jail, plans for a new Terre Haute Police Department, a new convention center, and renovations at Vigo County's three high schools.

Monday, Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Robert Haworth talked about plans to push a tax levy referendum in the fall to help overcome a multimillion dollar deficit.

News 10 spoke with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennet about the amount of projects going on and some of the financial concerns being raised by community members. He noted the school tax levy is important for the education of students who may lead the area in the future. “Taxes have already gone up for the jail. That's set and ready to go. The convention center is set with the food and beverage tax. These property taxes are where the change is going to be. If you own a piece of property your taxes are going to go up but it’s going to the school corporation, and we need a good school corporation,” said Bennett.

Mayor Bennett also noted that it’s rare to have two referendums that could go on the ballot in November. The other referendum asks taxpayers if they want a casino to come to Terre Haute. Bennett stresses taxpayers will not be financially impacted by casino plans.