Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett announces he will run for re-election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett has officially announced he will run for re-election in this year's mayoral race.

Bennett has been the mayor of Terre Haute since 2008.

“During my entire time in this office, we have worked very hard to make Terre Haute a better place. In spite of a significant loss of property tax revenue we have eliminated several fund deficits, have a balanced budget and have still continued to invest in our community. I have great department heads and a city workforce that strives to deliver positive results to our citizens every day," Bennett said in a written statement.

Last year, Karrum Nasser and Pat Goodwin also announced they would be running for mayor as well.

The election takes place in November.