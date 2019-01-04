Clear
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett announces he will run for re-election

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett has officially announced he will run for re-election in this year's mayoral race.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -

Bennett has been the mayor of Terre Haute since 2008.

“During my entire time in this office, we have worked very hard to make Terre Haute a better place. In spite of a significant loss of property tax revenue we have eliminated several fund deficits, have a balanced budget and have still continued to invest in our community. I have great department heads and a city workforce that strives to deliver positive results to our citizens every day," Bennett said in a written statement.

Last year, Karrum Nasser and Pat Goodwin also announced they would be running for mayor as well.

The election takes place in November.

