Terre Haute Man shares COVID-19/Mental Health Struggles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As we’ve reported, this pandemic can be extra tough on those living with mental illness. One Terre Haute man has battled this first hand. He says that’s why now is the perfect time to speak up.

When you watch Eric Sellers coach our community’s youth how to play tennis, you wouldn’t for a second think he’s living with bipolar disorder and seasonal depression.

May is mental health month. That coupled with the added anxiety of COVID-19 induced isolation, Sellers says now is the perfect time to share his story in order to help others.

Sellers says he was ready for spring. The COVID-19 pandemic really threw him for a loop and he went into a manic episode. It’s almost as if he had to deal with another winter, which he says hit him hard. He recently was in the hospital for 15 days recovering.

Sellers is very open about his struggles. He says now is the time to bring this to the forefront of conversation.

“This is the perfect time to talk about the stigma of mental illness because everyone knows what you’re going through because they’re going through it,” Sellers exclaimed, “Finally everyone has that same feeling and now I don’t feel alone and so now is the time to speak up.”

Sellers says he treats his bipolar disorder through social engagement with others. He exercises, plays, and coaches tennis. He says his life is better because he’s honest about it.

“You can’t just stay in your house and just hope it gets better,” he said, “You can’t isolate. That’s not how you treat it. You get out there and you tell people that you love and you tell people around you. That way when you have that off day, they’ll know.”

He says now is the time to talk about breaking the stigma. Just like the coronavirus is invisible, Sellers says so are mental health struggles. That’s why he wanted to share his story.

“The only way to break the stigma of mental illness is to share your personal experiences. It doesn’t matter what the definition of bipolar is. It’s what is it to you,” Sellers concluded, “Share your personal experiences with not the world, the people around you. Your neighbors, your family, your job so then when you’re not you, they will step in and help.”

Sellers says he simply wanted to share his story during mental health month in hopes to help someone who needed to hear it most.