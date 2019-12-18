TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute project has been put on hold.
Workers are currently in the process of building a new lift station for the city. Lift stations are used to move wastewater.
The project is part of a long term control plan. Sewer rates increased to help pay for this project.
News 10 spoke with Terre Haute city officials. They told us they noticed issues with smelly water.
According to officials, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management found contaminates. Right now the city is working to treat the property.
There's no firm date on when construction will begin again.
Coming up tonight on News 10 Nightwatch, News 10's Sarah Lehman will have more on the problems from city leaders and how much it will cost.
Related Content
- Terre Haute Lift station project placed on hold
- Terre Haute's hospitals lift flu restrictions
- Major repaving project coming to Terre Haute
- Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
- Terre Haute business holds active shooter training
- INDOT holds Terre Haute job fair
- Terre Haute teen sentenced for shooting gas station clerk
- Terre Haute Walmart location to offer electric vehicle charging stations
- Big delay expected on Terre Haute overpass project