Terre Haute Lift station project placed on hold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute project has been put on hold.

Workers are currently in the process of building a new lift station for the city. Lift stations are used to move wastewater.

The project is part of a long term control plan. Sewer rates increased to help pay for this project.

News 10 spoke with Terre Haute city officials. They told us they noticed issues with smelly water.

According to officials, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management found contaminates. Right now the city is working to treat the property.

There's no firm date on when construction will begin again.

Coming up tonight on News 10 Nightwatch, News 10's Sarah Lehman will have more on the problems from city leaders and how much it will cost.