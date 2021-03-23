Terre Haute Leaders provide extensive casino update to Indiana Gaming Commission

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is getting a look at more plans for a casino in Vigo County. Lucy Luck Game gave an update on Tuesday via a presentation to the Indiana Gaming Commission. You may remember, the casino is planned to be on Terre Haute’s East side. It’ll sit not far off of State Road 46 near Walmart.

Chairman of Lucy Luck Gaming Greg Gibson, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, and State Representative Alan Morrison all presented on Tuesday afternoon. They expressed excitement while detailing where the project stands.

Gibson first wanted to address the name change from Spectacle Jack to Lucy Luck. He said they wanted to alleviate the confusion regarding the Spectacle brand. Some of the challenges that Spectacle Entertainment faced were assumed to be hurdles for Spectacle Jack. Gibson assured the commission that this was not the case.

He outlined that Lucy Luck has landed a financing package with five Indiana banks that will bring additional economic value to this project. Gibson did not name the banks, but he said this will allow them to complete the project.

Representative Morrison spoke to the tourism benefit to West Central Indiana and Eastern Illinois. Mayor Duke Bennett echoed those sentiments. He said a casino will contribute to a growing community and a diverse economy in Terre Haute. Gibson said these are the reasons this project is so important to him.

“The possibility of a gaming facility for Terre Haute is what drew me in to this venture,” Gibson said, “I love Terre Haute and I saw this as an opportunity to bring a transformational project to my community that will cultivate unlimited benefits and help the entire state.”

Mayor Bennett spoke extensively to the Commission on how critical this project is to the Terre Haute community.

This is a $175 million project that will bring approximately 750-1,000 construction jobs to Terre Haute utilizing local trade unions.

The casino itself will employ 600-700 part-time and full-time workers. It will commence local workforce development and training as a result.

Mayor Bennett was immensely excited regarding the monetary benefits this project will bring. Approximately $4.6 million will go to local government from the wagering tax. Approximately $2.6 million will be distributed annually to the Vigo County School Corporation, regional efforts, and additional funds will be distributed for the City of Terre Haute and Vigo County Governments.

Approximately $2.7 million will go to the Vigo County Improvement Foundation, Inc. via the Local Development Agreement (3% of adjusted gross gaming revenue). Bennett also referenced that property tax and local income tax will create additional revenue for the community.